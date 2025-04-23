Savannah James-hater Kevin Gates is Lakers courtside for Game 2 win stunningly
The “peasant” got courtside seats to Game 2 of the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves first-round playoff game. Rapper Kevin Gates shocked fans when he pulled up to Tuesday night’s game after comments about LA star LeBron James and his wife Savannah James.
Gates originally took to Instagram to have some unsolicited inappropriate comments about LeBron and how Savannah “looks at him,” and even likened her to a jail warden, as well as other comments we won’t include here but you can watch for yourself on the IG video.
On Sunday, LeBron spoke out with a not-so-cryptic comment about Gates: "'Kings don’t concern themselves with the opinions of peasants,'” LeBron, 40, wrote in an Instagram post. "Where to next Queen?!?! Let’s get it! 👸🏾🖤♾️"
LeBron, who already has beef going with Stephen A. Smith and his comments, then posted a sweet picture of him and Savannah, who he has been with since high school and married in 2013.
Gates wasn’t deterred by King James’ retort, and showed up Tuesday with an unbuttoned shirt to the shock of many.
Yea, he even drew attention away from actor Jack Black.
Gates recently released his new album “I’m Him 2.” One thing’s for sure, LeBron is Him on the basketball court and was undeterred with Gates there, dropping 21 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists in the 94-85 win.
Will there be more fuel to the fire before Game 3 on Friday?
