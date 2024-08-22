See hilarious Jennifer Lopez vs. LeBron James ring-trolling graphic
LeBron James is having quite a good August. The Los Angeles Lakers star just won a gold medal and MVP in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
Jennifer Lopez, on the other hand, is having a month to forget. The singer and movie star filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in a Los Angeles Superior Court. The couple has been married since 2022.
James, 39, is still married to his wife, Savannah, since 2013 and the two seem to be as adorable together as ever. Just check out the cute nickname she revealed LeBron calls her that she hates.
Lopez, now 55, still looks amazing, but she can’t seem to stay married. This will be her fourth failed marriage plus other failed marriage attempts.
Social media is ablaze with jabs and rumors about Lopez, including a cryptic tweet from former beau Alex Rodriguez.
One social media diss in particular came with a witty and hilarious James vs. Lopez ring graphic.
Well done. For those of you who are wondering what the “Race to 5 Rings” means, James is chasing his fifth NBA championship ring, while Lopez, if she chooses, would be pursuing wedding ring number five. And why is Lopez in an LSU jersey? It’s a reference to Angel Reese’s famous diss pointing at her ring finger during the Tigers’ victory over Caitlin Clark and the University of Iowa in the 2023 NCAA championship game.
The question is: If you had to lay down a bet, who are you going with?