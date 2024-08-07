LeBron James' wife Savannah reveals cute nickname she hates
LeBron James is on an embarrassing streak this week at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.
First, it was his 39-year-old dance moves celebrating Team USA's win in beach volleyball, making his 9-year-old daughter Zhuri blush from him busting a move.
Then earlier today, it was James acknowledging the crowd after thinking they were cheering for him. They were not; the French faithful were cheering for their country's Olympic hero, Léon Marchand, who has won four gold medals and a bronze in Paris. This on top of the fact King James had to get stitches in the United States men’s national basketball team’s blowout 122-87 win vs. Brazil.
And while this revelatory story from his wife, Savannah James, is not quite embarrassing, it might make him blush like his daughter Zhuri.
In her podcast “Everybody’s Crazy” with co-host April McDaniel, the duo turn from a chat about the difference between a sneaky link and side chick to terms used for one’s partner. McDaniel nonchalantly mentions the affectionate term wifey, and that sends Zhuri, Bronny, and Bryce's mom on a tangent about her and her husband.
“I hate, loathe wifey with my whole entire soul,” Mrs. James shared. “Don’t call me your wifey and I’m not. I had to politely tell my husband back in the day, that he used to introduce me. That’s my wife. It’s my wife. I had to pull him aside. Excuse me sir, please, I am not your wife. I deserve that title when the time is right… I don’t want you to start to think it’s ok to say that.”
You can see the exchange below, including the sneaky link vs. side chick exchange beforehand.
Savannah, 37, doesn’t have to worry about that anymore, as the two are happily married with three children. The couple met in high school all the way back in 2002, but it still seems like a sensitive subject since Bronny, 19, and Bryce, 17, were born before the couple was married in 2013.
After 11 years together, LeBron finally learned his lesson. Although it sounds like wifey might still be very much off limits in the James household.
