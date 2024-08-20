Stunning shirtless LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan comparisons in NBA prime [PHOTO]
The debate on who is the all-time greatest NBA player generally centers on Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James.
James is the all-time leading scorer in NBA history and still going at a very high level as he’s about to hit 40 years old. James has 4 titles with 3 different teams (Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Miami Heat). Jordan, now second on the scoring list, has 6 titles with the Chicago Bulls — and didn’t lose any of his NBA Finals series including two three-peats. James has lost 6 NBA Finals.
Jordan retired at the age of 40. He played 15 seasons vs James, who is going into his 22nd. In his final season with the Washington Wizards, Jordan averaged 20.0 points per game, 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Last season for the Lakers, James averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 8.3 assists.
You can go on and on about the numbers and how Jordan played in an era where the game was more physical — a common foul in those days could easily be a flagrant today. But if look at the physical specimen the 6-foot, 9 inch, 250-pound Lakers forward James is, it’s hard to argue he wouldn’t dominate in the 1980s and 1990s NBA. James is a beast in the gym and has a legendary routine.
In the Olympics, James was named MVP. He was regularly seen bullying the best the international game has to offer.
Jordan played his career at 6-foot, six inches and about 215 pounds. The Bulls Hall of Famer was known for his intense play on both sides of the ball, and yet, there are very few, if any, who were as graceful as His Airness.
That dunk never gets old.
The debate can go on and on comparing the two. But when you look at this side-by-side photo of them both shirtless, it’s clear James is just built differently.
Jordan’s career is over, and James still writing the final chapter of his legacy, but the two will forever be compared to each other and debates like this will generate tons of views — and this is why sports are so great.