Who’s the new woman in Alex Rodriguez’s life after his cryptic post amid Jennifer’s divorce?
Amid Hollywood's latest high-profile breakup, Alex Rodriguez turned heads with a seemingly cryptic Instagram post, sparking curiosity about his latest romantic play.
On Tuesday, August 20, the 49-year-old retired MLB icon reshared an image of one of his quotes, which said, "You either go one way or the other, you might as well be the one deciding the direction."
This comes just as his ex-fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, finalizes her split from Ben Affleck. While A-Rod has kept mum about his relationships post-JLo, this post has fans speculating if it's a nod toward his former flame or merely a reflection on moving forward with his girlfriend, Jac Cordeiro.
So, who is the woman accompanying Rodriguez through this new inning? Meet Jaclyn Cordeiro, a Canadian fitness instructor and a powerhouse in her own right. Linked romantically with the former pro baseballer since October 2022, Cordeiro, 44, brings her own league of fitness dedication to the mix, aligning perfectly with Rodriguez's lifestyle.
Cordeiro, mother of two, juggles parenting with her fitness commitments, much like Rodriguez does with his two daughters, Natasha, 19, and Ella, 16, whom he shares with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. "Over the years, Alex has been a great father,” a source told People in June 2021.
The duo went Instagram official in December 2022 and have been inseparable ever since. "Everything's been going good [with us]. Thank God," Rodriguez told The New York Post in April. "She’s been a good influence with me."
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
How much?: Big-time Team USA track and field bonuses revealed: women rule!
Campus crushers: Livvy Dunne stuns in entrancing back to school photos
Personal foul?: Sydney Sweeney’s thirst trap catches attention of NFL star receiver
Gold member: Dana White makes unexpectedly huge sports memorabilia purchase
GOAT physique: Stunning shirtless comparison of LeBron vs. MJ during careers