Who is mystery woman with Bronny James courtside at Paris Olympics?
The Olympic Games Paris 2024 have been a family affair for LeBron James.
His wife Savannah James, never wifey, has been by his side throughout. Dad James has embarrassed his 9-year-old daughter Zhuri dancing during Team USA’s beach volleyball match. And both Bronny, 19, and Bryce, 17, were seen courtside during King LeBron and the United State Men’s National Team’s dramatic comeback victory win vs. Nikola Jokic and Serbia, 95-91.
There were many celebrities in attendance, but social media wanted to know who was sitting next to Bronny James.
The friend sitting next to him is Parker Whitfield, daughter of the highly successful Hollywood couple Salli Richardson-Whitfield and Dondré Whitfield.
Ironically enough, Richardson-Whitfield was an executive producer and director of HBO’s “Winning Time,” which of course was a drama series about the Showtime Lakers. As an actress, she has starred alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Denzel Washington, and Will Smith, plus was in the hit SYFY series “Eureka.” Dondré Whitfield has been a successful working actor across television and film.
Their daughter was first spotted with Bronny in USMNT basketball’s previous blowout 122-87 win vs. Brazil, when Whitfield and Bronny weren’t sitting courtside. Social media sleuths still identified the pair.
Bronny follows her on Instagram, and it’s unclear what their status is.
As far as Bronny’s NBA timeline, the latest report has him playing mostly in the G League with the South Bay Lakers, which might not make Papa James happy.
In the meantime, Bronny and the entire James family certainly seem to be having a great time in Paris. Let’s see if those good times last for the Olympic men’s basketball gold-medal game between Team USA and the host country France.
