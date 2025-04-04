Shane Gillis catches strays in unflattering Lakers' Luka Doncic burn
Welcome to the bright lights of Hollywood Luka Doncic.
The Los Angeles Lakers star had a disappointing performance in the marquee matchup against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Alarmingly, a new mystery injury might be to blame. In the 123-116 loss, the five-time All-NBA First Team guard said his play was simply "unacceptable" after missing all six three-point attempts despite a respectable stat line of 19 points, 7 assists, and 8 rebounds.
RELATED: Lakers star Luka Doncic's body transformation is stunning since shocking Mavs trade
"I think we didn't play with enough trust," Doncic said. "Especially me. So, that performance from me is unacceptable. When I play like that, it makes [it harder] for the team to win, so just gotta figure it out."
The 26-year-old Slovenian was trolled on NBA Twitter, and one graphic in particular was hilariously brutal.
RELATED: Luka Doncic catches stray on Kendrick Lamar 'Good Credit' verse with Playboi Carti
Yes, that's Shane Gillis. The polarizing comedian is usually the one dishing out burns, but in this case, the Netflix star is very much catching strays on behalf of Luka.
As has been made clear after the shocking trade from the Dallas Mavericks, the biggest criticism of Doncic had always been his commitment to being great away from the court, especially as compared to Mavs general manager Nico Harrison's hero, Kobe Bryant.
This soft-looking version of Gillis very much makes fun of that fact.
RELATED: Shane Gillis' gf Grace turns heads at UFC London beside Eagles-proud comic
The 37-year-old wildly "Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast" host probably had no idea he'd be compared to Luka, but social media can be a cruel world. The die-hard Philly sports fan, who is still wearing Eagles gear after their Super Bowl victory, knows that all too well.
For Luka and the Lakers, they'll hope these kinds of burns end before the NBA playoffs begin.