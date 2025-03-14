Luka Doncic catches stray on Kendrick Lamar 'Good Credit' verse with Playboi Carti
It was only a matter of time before a rapper referenced the controversial Luka Dončić trade from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers. And who better to drop some bars on the whole matter than LA’s own, Kendrick Lamar.
Lamar makes three guest appearances on Playboi Carti’s new album, I Am Music. But perhaps one of the more memorable lines comes on the song “Good Credit,” on which Lamar seemingly hails LA’s new hero — or, perhaps, drops a shocking diss.
"The numbers says nothing, the money is nothing, I really been held my promise / Say Kenny been heavy out West and I carry the weight, I'm Luka Dončić,” Lamar raps.
Lamar could be acknowledging the Dončić carried the weight of the Mavs during his run with the team. It could also be a jab to changes in his appearance, as fans noticed he had gained weight in the months before the trade. After all, Lamar is skilled in the art of the double entendre. Drake knows this more than anyone else.
Perhaps the bars about the numbers and the money may even be targeted toward Drake, as Drake fans often bring out streaming numbers and net worth as evidence that the Canadian rapper was the winner of their longstanding beef.
As the age-old adage holds, old habits die hard. But you can take a listen above and make a guess yourself.
