Shane Gillis' gf Grace turns heads at UFC London beside Eagles-proud comic
Shane Gillis may not have taken off his vintage Philadelphia Eagles windbreaker jacket ever since his favorite NFL team destroyed the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.
The diehard Philly and Notre Dame Fighting Irish college football fan was across the pond for UFC London with his girlfriend Grace Brassel, and as to be expected, the couple had a rockstar good time.
Brassel, who first hit the speculation radar as Gillis' mystery date to San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey's star-studded swanky New England wedding to former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, wrote in her Instagram post caption, "drank 55 Guinness’s and 55 beers with my buddies in Europe!!!"
The highlight of the trip was UFC London, and while Gillis, 37, sported his Buddy Ryan-like kelly green staple, Brassel won the knight with her fantastic fit, including a jean skirt.
And the Netflix star represented the Birds throughout their Guinness-infused adventures, as you can tell from another photo of the adorable couple given Brassel is in a completely different outfit.
If you're wondering why an Eagles fans would be so obnoxious to continually wear the team's garb months after winning the Super Bowl, you have to understand that it's not in a Philly fan's DNA to be used to consistent winning. It's a pride thing.
Gillis also had the extreme honor of partying with the team in New Orleans, even getting to hold the Vince Lombardy Trophy with fellow celeb-fans Diplo and Miles Teller.
Brassel has been by Gillis' side throughout most of the big-time sporting events he attends, like when he got in the spat with Nick Saban on ESPN's "College GameDay," often documenting it with a sincere, lighthearted tone that is a perfect match for the, at times, controversial comedian.
And being a great girlfriend, she puts up with him always wearing the same obnoxious Eagles windbreaker. Now that's love!