Nico Harrison's Kobe Bryant obsession huge reason Luka Doncic is Lakers star now
Do Lakers fans have the late, immortal legend Kobe Bryant to thank for getting the NBA steal of the century?
That might certainly be the case thanks to Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison's admiration bordering on obsession with the Los Angeles Lakers icon.
ESPN's Tim MacMahon is doing a media tour for his new book, "The Wonder Boy: Luka Doncic and the Curse of Greatness," appearing on The Ringer's "The Ryen Russillo Podcast" to give the background on all the drama that led to the Mavericks shockingly sending the 26-year-old five time, First Team All-NBA superstar to LA.
Harrison, 52, was Kobe's bestie within Nike at the time, and seeing Bryant's legendary work ethic left a forever impression on the future GM. We'll let MacMahon take it from there.
"It certainly is the standard for Nico," MacMahon said. "And Nico had a relationship with a lot of guys over the years at Nike. None like he did with Kobe. He worked his way up the ranks at Nike in large part by being Kobe's guy and then working up from there. And look, when Kyrie tore his ACL about a month after the trade, Nico puts out a statement, and he references Kobe in the statement. Praising Kyrie's work ethic, but bringing up Kobe as the comparison. Nico said, 'I've lived it.'" So, yes, there is this relationship that Nico had with Kobe. Basically that's his vision of a superstar. That's his vision for the face of the franchise. That's his standard for work ethic."
It's hard to defend Harrison before, during, or after this still universally considered awful trade, but MacMahon does point out that Luka was never built, at least so far in his NBA career, with that kind of insane drive to be in peak physical shape, even during the season.
"Luka doesn't fit into that mold. Luka does enjoy to have a postgame brewsky or two-skies or six-skies. The man is going to eat steak and potatoes, and the weight fluctuates... He's a five time, First Team All-NBA selection who is yet to hit his prime years... led the league in scoring, led the Mavs to the finals, while, by the way, playing the most minutes in the regular season and playoffs of anybody in the NBA. And honestly, he had Kobe's stamp of approval. Sadly the last NBA game that Kobe attended was courtside at Staples Center... and that's the scene where he famously started talking trash in Slovenian when Luka was about to inbound the ball. Luka turns around, and it's Kobe with his daughter, Gigi. And Gigi's favorite player was Luka Doncic. Kobe brought his daughter to the game to see Luka. Kobe and Luka had a moment after the game, and Kobe love the kid's game."
MacMahon also makes a point that Kobe didn't see his work ethic, or lack thereof, on a daily basis, but it's clear that it will always be a trade never accepted by anyone other than belated Lakers fans.
Rob Pelinka, now the Los Angeles Lakers general manager, is the most ectatic, and he obviously used his Harrison friendship to his advantage. Pelinka was Kobe's agent when Harrison was at Nike, so the trio became inseparable.
Now for Lakers fans, their love affair for Luka is inseparable- thanks in large part to Kobe Bryant.