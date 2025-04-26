Shedeur Sanders has epic reaction, dance after Cleveland Browns draft him
Shedeur Sanders finally heard his name called as the 144th pick in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft to the Cleveland Browns.
The quarterback out of the Colorado Buffaloes and son of the famous Deion Sanders had to wait until Day 3 when most expected him to go in the first round — second at the latest. He handled it all with class the whole time.
On Thursday, the QB started the draft with such optimism while donning a massive iced-out, pricey chain. He even was seen giggling with popular singer Shenseea.
Then Friday came and went despite some fun playing tennis and “wagering” on the draft with his big bro Shilo Sanders.
But finally on Saturday, Shedeur heard his name called from a team many thought would take him much earlier, and he had his moment, which was quite epic.
That’s great to see. He’s so excited and no doubt relieved.
Sanders threw for 4134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions last season.
He had to even watch as Dillion Gabriel went to the Browns with the 94th pick of the third round.
Now, he can shut up all the haters and doubters and go out and prove himself in Cleveland. No doubt dad is proud today.
