Deion Sanders' ex-wife Pilar reps Shedeur, Shilo in custom Colorado football gear
The Colorado football team is gearing up for its final game of the 2024 season and one proud supporter is going all out for two Buffs stars. Pilar Sanders, the ex-wife of Coach Prime Deion Sanders and mother of Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, pulled up to the game in a custom Colorado fit.
Pilar shared a video on social media on her way to the Alamo Bowl between the No. 25 Buffaloes and No. 17 BYU Cougars repping her sons with some custom Colorado gear.
Her had had the numbers 2 (Shedeur) and 21 (Shilo) in gold sequence.
MORE: Deion Sanders' ex-wife Pilar hits fountain of youth beside son Shedeur
Pilar also had a custom jersey with both of her sons' numbers in black and white. Pilar has been in San Antonio all week and spent the holiday with her sons and daughter Shelomi.
Now, she's ready to cheer on her sons one final time before they make their way to the NFL.
MORE: Shedeur Sanders defends Travis Hunter, Leanna Lenee, calls out clout-chasing athletes
MORE: Shedeur Sanders gifts fellow Colorado football star six-figure luxury whip
The next time Pilar cheers on Shedeur, he may just be playing for the New York Giants.
This season, Shedeur threw for 3,926 yards, 35 touchdowns, and just eight interceptions. He added four touchdowns on the ground.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Move over LeBrons: Steph Curry, Ayesha share share epic Christmas photo with kids
Move over Currys: Savannah James does adorable Christmas TikTok dance with kids
Bittersweet: Natalia Bryant shares tearjerking Christmas video with dad Kobe singing
Primetime: Deion Sanders ex-wife Pilar hits fountain of youth beside son Shedeur
Hells yeah: Loreal Sarkisian posts powerful message after trying year with Steve