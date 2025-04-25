Shilo Sanders’ hilarious reaction to NFL draft after bro Shedeur’s first-round fall
Shedeur Sanders was already supposed to be off the board in the first round of the NFL draft while big bro and Colorado Buffaloes teammate Shilo Sanders waited to see if his name would be called. On Day 2, they are both still available and while the quarterback will no doubt be selected, the defensive back isn’t feeling so optimistic. At least he’s keeping it lighthearted on what was a bad day in the Sanders’ household.
Shilo, 25, played safety at Colorado and was already considered a fringe pick for the later rounds, if at all. Shedeur, 23, however, has been linked alll the way from going No. 1 overall to somewhere later in the first round, but not out of it. When his name wasn’t called at No. 9 to the New Orleans Saints, his former teammate and best friend Travis Hunter was visibly upset. There was then hope when the New York Giants traded for the pick at 25 — a team Sanders has been linked to and even wore their cleats at the Alamo Bowl — but instead more shock as they went with another QB in Jaxson Dart.
Even dad couldn’t believe what he was watching.
And then, the first round ended and Shedeur and his ridiculously large and expensive chain still hadn’t been selected. He kept it classy with a speech after despite the disappointment. Meanwhile, during the slide a video was posted of Shilo’s hilarious reaction.
“I don’t even know what they going to do with me… if they making him wait, Oh buddy.”
At least they are keeping things light.
Hopefully the rest of the draft goes a lot better for the Sanders boys.
