Shilo Sanders has perfect joke for Buccaneers rookie moment at minicamp arrival
Shilo Sanders is already making a splash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with his personality. The son of Deion Sanders arrived for the team’s rookie minicamp on Friday and already had the perfect joke.
Shilo, 25, went undrafted in then 2025 NFL Draft. The safety out of dad Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes team did sign with Tampa Bay following the draft. His brother and former teammate Shedeur Sanders was selected in the 5th round by the Cleveland Browns and arrived in style at his own minicamp.
RELATED: Shedeur, bro Shilo celebrate making NFL with mom Pilar, dad Deion in epic pic
While Shilo wore dad’s No. 21 in college, he’s rocking with 28 while with the Bucs.
Here he is putting in work at defensive back on his first day.
RELATED: Shilo Sanders’ hilarious reaction to NFL draft after bro Shedeur’s first-round fall
Before that, when he got off the bus arriving at the team’s facilities Shilo had a hilarious joke about not knowing the code to get in the building: “I know I ain’t got no code yet, so I need somebody to let me in.”
Shilo also kept it light during his brother’s draft slide by playing a fun game of tennis with a ridiculous wager, and then saying he’s firing his dad because of how they both fared in the draft.
Shilo definitely has jokes, and his one on his first day with the Bucs was a good one. Hopefully, his play matches his humor.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
2-Fast 2-Furious: Danica Patrick’s F1 Miami all-white fit causes stir for on-air gig
Drama queen!: Jordan Chiles unrecognizable with new hair color at birthday party
Mom knows best: Livvy Dunne’s mom Kat steals spotlight in Derby side-by-side pic
Old man GOAT: Viral Tom Brady diss of Shedeur’s ridiculous $400k car resurfaces
Mrs. James FTW: LeBron’s wife Savannah steps out in bold fit while he’s injured