The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Shilo Sanders has perfect joke for Buccaneers rookie moment at minicamp arrival

The undrafted rookie out of Colorado and son of Deion Sanders is already cracking jokes on his first day with Tampa Bay.

Matt Ryan

Colorado Buffalos safety Shilo Sanders (21) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium.
Colorado Buffalos safety Shilo Sanders (21) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Shilo Sanders is already making a splash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with his personality. The son of Deion Sanders arrived for the team’s rookie minicamp on Friday and already had the perfect joke.

Shilo, 25, went undrafted in then 2025 NFL Draft. The safety out of dad Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes team did sign with Tampa Bay following the draft. His brother and former teammate Shedeur Sanders was selected in the 5th round by the Cleveland Browns and arrived in style at his own minicamp.

RELATED: Shedeur, bro Shilo celebrate making NFL with mom Pilar, dad Deion in epic pic

Shedeur Sanders (2) and brother Shilo Sanders (21).
Shedeur Sanders (2) and brother Shilo Sanders (21). / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While Shilo wore dad’s No. 21 in college, he’s rocking with 28 while with the Bucs.

Here he is putting in work at defensive back on his first day.

RELATED: Shilo Sanders’ hilarious reaction to NFL draft after bro Shedeur’s first-round fall

Before that, when he got off the bus arriving at the team’s facilities Shilo had a hilarious joke about not knowing the code to get in the building: “I know I ain’t got no code yet, so I need somebody to let me in.”

Shilo also kept it light during his brother’s draft slide by playing a fun game of tennis with a ridiculous wager, and then saying he’s firing his dad because of how they both fared in the draft.

Shilo definitely has jokes, and his one on his first day with the Bucs was a good one. Hopefully, his play matches his humor.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

2-Fast 2-Furious: Danica Patrick’s F1 Miami all-white fit causes stir for on-air gig

Drama queen!: Jordan Chiles unrecognizable with new hair color at birthday party

Mom knows best: Livvy Dunne’s mom Kat steals spotlight in Derby side-by-side pic

Old man GOAT: Viral Tom Brady diss of Shedeur’s ridiculous $400k car resurfaces

Mrs. James FTW: LeBron’s wife Savannah steps out in bold fit while he’s injured

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/News