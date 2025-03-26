LSU gymnast Zoe Miller foils Simone Biles' sweet surprise
After a long weekend in her Houston hometown, Simone Biles is back to that jet-setter lifestyle — this time, to surprise a friend.
RELATED: Simone Biles gushes over Olympic gymnast Jade Carey's new romantic relationship
Evidently, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist paid a visit to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to see LSU gymnast Zoe Miller. While she intended for this to be a surprise, a birdie named Apple spilled the beans to Miller just a bit earlier than expected.
Biles shared a photo of the two at the university’s stadium. In text overlining the photo, Biles revealed she “tried to surprise [Miller] but she happened to check [Biles’] location 45 mins out.” But thankfully, this was a welcome surprise — even if it didn’t go according to plan. Let’s hope Miller at least acted surprised.
While Biles is known to love her airplane treks, as well as her airport lounge mimosas, she actually drove to Baton Rouge this time. During her visit, she’s gotten the LSU tiger treatment, and was surprised to see an actual tiger mascot on campus.
RELATED: Simone Biles ditches husband in black bikini stunner for Bahamas girls trip
Speaking of large animals, Biles and her husband, — Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens — saw some wild horses this past weekend. The two attended the final days of Rodeo Houston 2025, where they dressed in their most festive Texas fashions.