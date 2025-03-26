The Athlete Lifestyle logo

LSU gymnast Zoe Miller foils Simone Biles' sweet surprise

A little birdie named Apple tipped the LSU gymnastics star off about a surprise visit.

August 25, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; Zoe Miller performs on the balance beam during the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at SAP Center.
August 25, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; Zoe Miller performs on the balance beam during the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at SAP Center. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

After a long weekend in her Houston hometown, Simone Biles is back to that jet-setter lifestyle — this time, to surprise a friend.

Simone Biles 2024
Dec 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; United States gymnast Simone Biles poses for a photo on the sidelines before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Seattle Seahawks at Soldier Field. / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Evidently, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist paid a visit to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to see LSU gymnast Zoe Miller. While she intended for this to be a surprise, a birdie named Apple spilled the beans to Miller just a bit earlier than expected. 

Simone Biles / Instagram
Simone Biles / Instagram

Biles shared a photo of the two at the university’s stadium. In text overlining the photo, Biles revealed she “tried to surprise [Miller] but she happened to check [Biles’] location 45 mins out.” But thankfully, this was a welcome surprise — even if it didn’t go according to plan. Let’s hope Miller at least acted surprised.

While Biles is known to love her airplane treks, as well as her airport lounge mimosas, she actually drove to Baton Rouge this time. During her visit, she’s gotten the LSU tiger treatment, and was surprised to see an actual tiger mascot on campus.

Simone Biles / Instagram
Simone Biles / Instagram

Speaking of large animals, Biles and her husband, — Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens — saw some wild horses this past weekend. The two attended the final days of Rodeo Houston 2025, where they dressed in their most festive Texas fashions.

Simone Biles 2024
Simone Biles calls the Dawg with her husband Jonathan Owens during a NCAA gymnastics meet against Boise State in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Jan. 17, 2024. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
