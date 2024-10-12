The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Simone Biles’ sparkly sunglasses outdone by abs-popping crop top

The seven-time gold medalist gymnast flaunts her “looks” in rose-filled, muscle-flexing photos.

Matt Ryan

Simone Biles, Paris Summer Olympics 2024 gymnast gold medal winner, reacts after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch for the Houston Astros game.
Simone Biles, Paris Summer Olympics 2024 gymnast gold medal winner, reacts after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch for the Houston Astros game. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Simone Biles is simply put a freak of nature. You’re not a seven-time Olympic gold medalist gymnast without being built differently.

The 27-year-old is on her “Gold Over America Tour” after winning three of those seven golds in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. While Biles has been making headlines for her stunningly tiny appearance next to rapper G-Eazy, shaking her booty in a Boston Bruins jersey, and channeling Beyoncé in a Texas-style fit.

RELATED: Sunisa Lee shows off full figure in sizzling Mexico vacation bikini photos

Biles always slays it on and off the mat — her fit game is always a perfect 10. In her latest photos, while her sparkly sunglasses might take center stage, it was all about her crop-top look that showed off her insane abs. Biles captioned the photos on her Instagram, “the only thing that was served was looooooks 🌹.”

Simone Biles
Simone Biles/Instagram
Simone Biles
Jordan Chiles and Simone Biles / Simone Biles/Instagram
Simone Biles
Simone Biles/Instagram

RELATED: Livvy Dunne is almost unrecognizable in high-fashion glam photos

Maybe the caption should have been, “the only thing that was served was abssssss.” Biles’ physique is insane. She may be 4-foot-8 but she’s like Mighty Mouse. Even Kevin Durant was obsessed with her calves during the Olympics. In these photos, not only were the abs insane, but the tricep, too, was quite impressive.

During the tour, Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jocelyn Roberson, along with Hezly Rivera, Frederick Richard, Brody Malone, and several other gymnasts are combining gymnastics, athleticism, choreography, and music for electrifying performances across the county.

The tour kicked off in September in Oceanside, California, and is set to continue through Nov. 3 before wrapping in Detroit, Michigan. 

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Twinsies: Brittany Mahomes awkwardly wears same bold fit as Clark Hunt’s wife

Plus-one fun: Gabby Thomas shares vacation glimpse with bf Spencer McManes

Fab, fit, fun: Livvy Dunne shows off abs in hot pink selfie heartstopper fit

Sibling heirs: Gracie Hunt posts sweet siblings selfie with Ava, Knobel at Chiefs game

Pop-corn icon: Taylor Swift makes return to Chiefs game in checkered dress, high boots

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Fashion