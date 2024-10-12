Simone Biles’ sparkly sunglasses outdone by abs-popping crop top
Simone Biles is simply put a freak of nature. You’re not a seven-time Olympic gold medalist gymnast without being built differently.
The 27-year-old is on her “Gold Over America Tour” after winning three of those seven golds in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. While Biles has been making headlines for her stunningly tiny appearance next to rapper G-Eazy, shaking her booty in a Boston Bruins jersey, and channeling Beyoncé in a Texas-style fit.
Biles always slays it on and off the mat — her fit game is always a perfect 10. In her latest photos, while her sparkly sunglasses might take center stage, it was all about her crop-top look that showed off her insane abs. Biles captioned the photos on her Instagram, “the only thing that was served was looooooks 🌹.”
Maybe the caption should have been, “the only thing that was served was abssssss.” Biles’ physique is insane. She may be 4-foot-8 but she’s like Mighty Mouse. Even Kevin Durant was obsessed with her calves during the Olympics. In these photos, not only were the abs insane, but the tricep, too, was quite impressive.
During the tour, Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jocelyn Roberson, along with Hezly Rivera, Frederick Richard, Brody Malone, and several other gymnasts are combining gymnastics, athleticism, choreography, and music for electrifying performances across the county.
The tour kicked off in September in Oceanside, California, and is set to continue through Nov. 3 before wrapping in Detroit, Michigan.
