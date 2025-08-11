4-foot-8 Simone Biles is same height as NFL husband kneeling side-by-side
It's always crazy to see just how tiny Simone Biles is compared to regular humans.
The Team USA GOAT, who is tied for most Olympic medals with 11, including seven gold medals, of course is way more accomplished than us mere mortals, and her NFL husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, looks more like a superhero than most 30-year-old dudes.
RELATED: Lindsey Vonn towers over Simone Biles in all-black fits Olympic champs rendezvous
Having said that, Owens is 5-foot-11, so nothing out of the ordinary. Biles, though, is only 4-foot-8. So teeny tiny.
Biles, 28, visited her man at Bears training camp, captioning the Instagram post, "bring your wife to work 🏈🤭."
RELATED: Olympic champ Simone Biles not-so-subtly flexes GOAT necklace in bikini selfie
They're the same height posing side-by-side, except for the fact Owens is down on one knee like he's about to recreate their engagement photos.
Owens was beaming, unlike a couple of days ago, when he got into a brawl at training camp when his "peanut punch" on running back Roschon Johnson turned into a full-blown fight that had to be broken up.
Luckily, he could come home into Biles' arms to unwind after dealing with the early brutality of an NFL season.
For Biles, while she's retired for now, not competing in the 2025 U.S. Gymnastics Championships about to start and generally staying on the sidelines, the Olympic comeback queen hasn't ruled out Los Angeles 2028.
"We'll definitely see," Biles said recently.
For now, it's being NFL WAG and influencer Mrs. Biles.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat
Speaking of..: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit
Can’t be real?: Where is Anna Kournikova, only 44, after viral wheelchair photo?
Couple or no?: Who is Karrueche Tran? 5 facts about Deion’s rumored girlfriend
Perfect match: Russell Wilson shows love to wife Ciara after her historic reveal