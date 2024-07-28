The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Simone Biles posts spicy TikTok to celebrate making all-around at Paris Olympics (VIDEO)

USA gymnastics star Simone Biles celebrated her dominance on the mats with a TikTok after qualifying for the all-around competition at the Paris Olympics.

Josh Sanchez

Jul 28, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States reacts after performing on the beam in womenís qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena.
Jul 28, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States reacts after performing on the beam in womenís qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Simone Biles has done it again.

On Sunday morning, Biles and the rest of the USA gymnastics team went through qualifiers at the 2024 Paris Olympics. When it was all said and done, Biles qualified for the all-around competition.

Biles will be joined by teammate Sunni Lee, making it the first time in history that two former all-around gold medalists will meet in the competition.

After qualifiers were in the books, Biles took to TikTok to share a spicy celebration. She captioned the video, "don't mind me acting a fool."

WARNING: Video contains NSFW language

Biles faced adversity early on in qualifiers that had USA gymnastics fans holding their collectice breath.

After completing her routine on the balance beam, Biles was warming up for her floor routine when she tweaked her ankle. In obvious pain, Biles received some medical attention, briefly left the mats, and had her ankle wrapped.

She went on to complete her floor routine with flying colors.

Jul 25, 2024; Paris, France; Jordan Chiles takes a photo of Simone Biles during a practice session before the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Biles then moved on to the vault, where she landed her signature Yurchenko double pike, also known as the Biles II, one of the many moves named after her.

The 27-year-old finished off the day on the uneven bars to clinch her spot in the all-around competition.

Already holding seven gold medals, Biles would become the oldest American woman to win an Olympic gold in gymnastics if she can finish on top.

Jul 28, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States performs on the beam in womenís qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / James Lang-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 28, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States performs on the beam in womenís qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 28, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States performs on the beam in womenís qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / James Lang-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 28, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States performs on the beam in womenís qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Up next for the USA gymnastics team is the women's team final on Tuesday, July 30. The final begins at 12:15 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The women's all-around will be on Thursday, August 1, before individual events begin on Saturday, August 3.

