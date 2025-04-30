Sky's Angel Reese, Hailey Van Lith have dance-off in WNBA uniforms glam shoot
The Chicago Sky showed off their best moves while looking their best.
It's a time-honored tradition for professional athletes to have media day, where they get all glammed up rocking the uniforms that help make them famous.
For new teammates, reunited from their time together with the LSU Tigers, Hailey Van Lith and Angel Reese also had fun grooving with a little dance-off, recreating the same "BOWWWW BOWWWWW" move along with Notre Dame rookie Maddy Westbeld and Michaela Onyenwere in their black pinstripe and sky blue unis.
The second-year WNBA star Reese, 22, also a fashion and brand influencer with her own Reebok apparel line, hilariously makes sure to have the perfect lighting as well compared to the other three, who look like they do it out in the Wintrust Arena hallway, where the Sky play their home games.
Heck, Van Lith, 23, has a trash can in her shot.
You can judge for yourself who does the little dance move the best.
Van Lith, coming off her redemption run with TCU, making it all the way to the Elite 8, has brought another marquee name to join Reese when she was selected with the 11th pick as the WNBA looks to continue building the momentum of last season. Not to mention HVL became a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model.
Reese, having been a part of the new 3-on-3 league Unrivaled over the summer, winning the inaugural championship with the the Rose Basketball Club, is looking to build off of a successful rookie season, including a WNBA All-Star appearance.
In the meantime, it's a little grooving before the real work starts in a couple of weeks against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on May 17.
