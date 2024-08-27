Sophie Cunningham’s ‘bombshell’ dress shows off bikini tan lines (VIDEO)
Sophie Cunningham has been on fire with her outfit game. Her latest head-turner might top them all.
The 28-year-old Phoenix Mercury guard has blown up social media with her mini skirts and very skimpy bikinis.
RELATED: Caitlin Clark channels hipster look with WNBA pregame fit (VIDEO)
Now, before the Mercury home game against the New York Liberty on Monday night, Cunningham stunned the WNBA world with a dress that showed a ton of skin and some tan lines. There wasn’t much to hide and the Mercury social account on X didn’t either.
The caption reads, “this week a hot new bombshell enters the villa.”
Here are some up-close photos:
RELATED: Gabby Thomas stuns with leggy look in late-night appearance (PHOTOS)
Needless to say fans were left in awe:
Remember, Cunningham has game, too. She’s averaging 7.9 points per game and 4.1 rebounds. She recently came up just short of winning the WNBA All-Star Skills Challenge behind Allisha Gray of the Atlanta Dream.
For now, however, no one is talking about her game.