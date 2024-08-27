The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Sophie Cunningham’s ‘bombshell’ dress shows off bikini tan lines (VIDEO)

The Phoenix Mercury guard stuns in new outfit, shows more skin than dress during her pregame entrance.

Matt Ryan

Phoenix Mercury player Sophie Cunningham participates skills challenge during the WNBA All-Star Skills Night.
Phoenix Mercury player Sophie Cunningham participates skills challenge during the WNBA All-Star Skills Night. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Sophie Cunningham has been on fire with her outfit game. Her latest head-turner might top them all. 

The 28-year-old Phoenix Mercury guard has blown up social media with her mini skirts and very skimpy bikinis.

RELATED: Caitlin Clark channels hipster look with WNBA pregame fit (VIDEO)

Now, before the Mercury home game against the New York Liberty on Monday night, Cunningham stunned the WNBA world with a dress that showed a ton of skin and some tan lines. There wasn’t much to hide and the Mercury social account on X didn’t either. 

The caption reads, “this week a hot new bombshell enters the villa.”

Here are some up-close photos:

RELATED: Gabby Thomas stuns with leggy look in late-night appearance (PHOTOS)

Needless to say fans were left in awe:

Remember, Cunningham has game, too. She’s averaging 7.9 points per game and 4.1 rebounds. She recently came up just short of winning the WNBA All-Star Skills Challenge behind Allisha Gray of the Atlanta Dream.

For now, however, no one is talking about her game. 

Published
Matt Ryan

MATT RYAN

Home/News