WNBA star Sophie Cunningham is on a bikini-clad search for a 'boat boy' (PHOTO)
WNBA headlines this season may mostly belong to the Angel Reeses and Caitlin Clarks of the world, but Sophie Cunningham is here to remind us that the vets still got it.
Cunningham, who plays for the Phoenix Mercury, is currently enjoying the WNBA and caught everyone's attention with a social media post this weekend.
While enjoying vacation, a bikini-clad Cunningham sent out the word that she is searching for a "boat boy."
Now, I admittedly have no idea what a "boat boy" is, but it doesn't seem like that bad of a gig.
Cunningham has endeared fans with her personality on and off the court, and her social media is quickly becoming among the must-follow accounts in the league.
Cunningham is a former second-round pick out of Missouri. This season, she averages 7.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game for the Mercury.
The Mercury return from the WNBA break on Tuesday, August 15, against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.
