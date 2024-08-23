Gabby Thomas stuns with leggy look in late-night appearance (PHOTOS)
USA track and field star Gabby Thomas has had quite the month. The Harvard grad turned track star came away with three gold medals in the 2024 Paris Olympics, and her star continues to be on the rise.
This week, Thomas made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with guest host Ru Paul.
The five-time Olympic medalist stunned with a leggy look during her sitdown interview where she discussed a variety of topics including how she got into track and field.
Team USA Olympic bonuses: Gabby Thomas, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone main winners
Thomas revealed it was actually her mother who got her into track and field.
"Mom, I want to thank you so much for forcing me to do track and field. Thank you. You knew what you were doing," Thomas said. "I originally chose softball; I wanted to do it with my friends, you know, track and field was not my first love, soccer was.
PHOTO: USA track star Gabby Thomas shines bright in Paris
"My friends were doing softball, so I signed up, but, my mother had another idea, and I don't know. You know about black households, you don't really get to talk back. She made that decision for me. She said track and field; she signed me up, and I showed up to practice for first day, and never looked back."
Thomas is a fascinating person off of the track.
She attended Harvard University and earned her undergraduate degree in neurobiology and global health while competing in track.
Thomas enrolled in a master's program at the University of Texas and completed a public health degree with a sleep epidemiology capstone project in May 2023.
As it turns out, Thomas is pretty good at this track thing.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
How much?: Big-time Team USA track and field bonuses revealed: women rule!
Campus crushers: Livvy Dunne stuns in entrancing back to school photos
Personal foul?: Sydney Sweeney’s thirst trap catches attention of NFL star receiver
Gold member: Dana White makes unexpectedly huge sports memorabilia purchase
GOAT physique: Stunning shirtless comparison of LeBron vs. MJ during careers