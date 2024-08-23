The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gabby Thomas stuns with leggy look in late-night appearance (PHOTOS)

USA track and field star Gabby Thomas, who won three gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, stunned with her leggy look on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Josh Sanchez

Aug 6, 2024; Saint-Denis, FRANCE; Gabrielle Thomas (USA) celebrates after winning the women's 200m final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France.
Aug 6, 2024; Saint-Denis, FRANCE; Gabrielle Thomas (USA) celebrates after winning the women's 200m final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

USA track and field star Gabby Thomas has had quite the month. The Harvard grad turned track star came away with three gold medals in the 2024 Paris Olympics, and her star continues to be on the rise.

This week, Thomas made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with guest host Ru Paul.

The five-time Olympic medalist stunned with a leggy look during her sitdown interview where she discussed a variety of topics including how she got into track and field.

Team USA Olympic bonuses: Gabby Thomas, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone main winners

Thomas revealed it was actually her mother who got her into track and field.

"Mom, I want to thank you so much for forcing me to do track and field. Thank you. You knew what you were doing," Thomas said. "I originally chose softball; I wanted to do it with my friends, you know, track and field was not my first love, soccer was.

PHOTO: USA track star Gabby Thomas shines bright in Paris

"My friends were doing softball, so I signed up, but, my mother had another idea, and I don't know. You know about black households, you don't really get to talk back. She made that decision for me. She said track and field; she signed me up, and I showed up to practice for first day, and never looked back."

Thomas is a fascinating person off of the track.

She attended Harvard University and earned her undergraduate degree in neurobiology and global health while competing in track.

Thomas enrolled in a master's program at the University of Texas and completed a public health degree with a sleep epidemiology capstone project in May 2023.

Gabby Thomas, USA track and field, Paris Olympics
Jul 20, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Gabrielle Thomas aka Gabby Thomas (USA) reacts after winning the women's 200m in a meet record 21.82 during the London Athletics Meet at London Stadium. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As it turns out, Thomas is pretty good at this track thing.

