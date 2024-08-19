The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes reveals Patrick Mahomes’ nightly routine with their two kids

Patrick Mahomes’ wife shared a glimpse at the Kansas City quarterback’s nightly routine with daughter Sterling and son Bronze.

Michelle McGahan

May 26, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (right) and his wife Brittany Mahomes (left) check their phone during the second half of the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves in game three of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center.
May 26, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (right) and his wife Brittany Mahomes (left) check their phone during the second half of the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves in game three of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Brittany Mahomes is in full-on nesting mode — and so is husband Patrick Mahomes.

On Sunday, August 18, Brittany — who is pregnant with her and Patrick’s third child — took to her instagram Stories to share a sweet family moment between the Kansas City quarterback and their two kids: 3-year-old daughter Sterling and 1-year-old son Bronze.

The former soccer player posted a picture of the NFL icon laying in bed with his two kids on either side of him. As Patrick, Sterling and Bronze cuddled up together — with the three-time Super Bowl champion reading his children a book — Brittany got to look on as she narrated the scene.

“Mom gets to watch this sweetness,” she captioned the heartwarming photo of her family, explaining that “Bronze started getting very mad he didn’t get to participate in Sterling and Dad’s bedtime routine, so he has now been added.”

As for their eldest child, “Sterling's job is to hold the flashlight so they can see the book,” Brittany noted.

Just another day in Chiefs Kingdom!

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Head bangin’: Cameron Brink rocks knee-high boots, miniskirt, ‘plays’ guitar (VIDEO)

Time flies: Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia shares stunning glam photos

Totes adorbs: 49ers’ Brock Purdy’s wife posts adorable small-town wedding, tears shed

Throwin’ heat: Paige Bueckers rocks crop top, matching Jordans for first pitch (PHOTO)

Can’t wait: Angel Reese teases 1990s-inspired ‘apple bottom jeans’ tunnel fit

Published
Michelle McGahan

MICHELLE MCGAHAN

Home/News Feed Page