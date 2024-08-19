Brittany Mahomes reveals Patrick Mahomes’ nightly routine with their two kids
Brittany Mahomes is in full-on nesting mode — and so is husband Patrick Mahomes.
On Sunday, August 18, Brittany — who is pregnant with her and Patrick’s third child — took to her instagram Stories to share a sweet family moment between the Kansas City quarterback and their two kids: 3-year-old daughter Sterling and 1-year-old son Bronze.
The former soccer player posted a picture of the NFL icon laying in bed with his two kids on either side of him. As Patrick, Sterling and Bronze cuddled up together — with the three-time Super Bowl champion reading his children a book — Brittany got to look on as she narrated the scene.
“Mom gets to watch this sweetness,” she captioned the heartwarming photo of her family, explaining that “Bronze started getting very mad he didn’t get to participate in Sterling and Dad’s bedtime routine, so he has now been added.”
As for their eldest child, “Sterling's job is to hold the flashlight so they can see the book,” Brittany noted.
Just another day in Chiefs Kingdom!
