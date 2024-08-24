Meet Brazilian bombshell Tabatha Ricci: Your new favorite UFC fighter
Tabatha Ricci is one of the top strawweights in the UFC, currently ranked No. 11 in the world.
The Brazilian bombshell, who goes by the nickname "Baby Shark," boasts a professional mixed martial arts record of 10-2 and continues to climb the ladder in the promotional with a title shot in her sights.
Her next opportunity to enter the win column comes on Saturday, August 24, against veteran and fan-favorite Angela Hill in the co-main event of UFC on ESPN 62 in Las Vegas.
Ricci began her martial arts career following in her father's footsteps with judo at age six, before adopting Muay Thai at 15 and Brazilian jiu-jitsu at 17.
To add to her resume, Ricci took up boxing at 18.
Not only does Ricci hold the talent in martial arts, she is a certified knockout outside of the cage.
Throughout her professional career, Ricci has one win by knockout, three wins by submission, and six by decision.
If everything goes well in the co-main event bout against Hill, "Baby Shark" will be a name you hear more of and a face that will keep popping up.
