Nike drops awesome Raiders Bo Jackson classic NFL kicks (PHOTOS)
For those who might not be familiar with the legend that is Bo Jackson, buckle up—this one’s for you. Nike just dropped the new “Raiders Helmet” Air Trainer SC High, and they’re a throwback tribute to one of the greatest athletes both on the gridiron and the baseball diamond.
These kicks aren’t just sneakers; they’re a celebration of a legend who dominated in not one, but two major North American sports.
Who Was Bo Jackson?
Let’s take it back. Bo Jackson wasn’t just any athlete; he was a true phenomenon. He’s the only professional athlete in history to be named an All-Star in both Major League Baseball and the NFL. Bo was an absolute beast, who left fans in awe whichever field he was on. And for Raiders fans, Bo’s legendary status needs no introduction.
Here is Bo showing off his arm for the Chicago White Sox:
The Raiders and the Nike Legacy
Bo’s time with the Raiders was nothing short of spectacular. Not only did he break records and defenses, but he also became the face of one of Nike’s most iconic ad campaigns. From 1988 to 1991, Bo starred in a series of unforgettable commercials directed by Spike Lee, where the world learned that “Bo Knows” everything—football, baseball, and anything else he set his mind to.
To honor Bo’s time with the Raiders, Nike has brought back the Air Trainer SC High in a “Raiders Helmet” colorway. These kicks are a nod to the legend himself, with design elements that scream old-school. The black, white, and silver colors mirror the iconic Raiders helmet, while the classic high-top design is a throwback to the era when Bo ruled the sports world.
