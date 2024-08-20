Livvy Dunne stuns in entrancing back to school photos
It feels inevitable that Livvy Dunne will become the No. 1 NIL earner before she graduates from LSU.
Also, as the most recent trailer for “The Money Game” reveals, don’t let that girl-next-door demeanor fool you. The LSU gymnast and brand empire builder is super competitive.
RELATED: Ranking Livvy Dunne’s Top 5 most stunning summer fits (PHOTOS)
“I remember saying that I wanted to be done,” Dunne confides in the trailer, presumably about returning for her final year of eligibility. “But winning is addicting.”
For those that pay attention to such things, the social media sensation is still ranked behind Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders in On3’s NIL 100 list, putting Dunne’s projected annual value at $3.9 million vs. $4.7 million. From all the sponsored content deals coming through the door for Dunne already in 2024, she seems to be surging past Deion Sanders’ No. 1 NFL draft prospect son.
One of those sponsors is Nautica, and they dropped their back to college campaign with the main attraction.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne dress designer, NFL WAG Kristin Juszczyk calls out Fox News
Per usual, Dunne and her team do a fantastic job of finding brands that match her personality and style. The first part of the caption from her reads, “lookin cool for school.” Her mom chimed in, "Love it."
Besides Nautica, the A-list influencer has deals with our main brand Sports Illustrated, Vuori, American Eagle, and she recently signed a multi-million deal with the content creation firm Passes.
Whether it’s an incredible summer or making millions of dollars, it’s great to be Livvy Dunne.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Personal foul?: Sydney Sweeney’s thirst trap catches attention of NFL star receiver
Breakin’: Ranking Livvy Dunne’s Top 5 most stunning summer fits (PHOTOS)
Gold member: Dana White makes unexpectedly huge sports memorabilia purchase
Head bangin’: Cameron Brink rocks knee-high boots, miniskirt, ‘plays’ guitar (VIDEO)
Time flies: Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia shares stunning glam photos