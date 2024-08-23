Dallas Cowboys cheerleader addresses controversial ‘unspoken’ rule they have to follow
When you think of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, colorful routines and iconic uniforms come to mind, but there's more to the pom-poms — a nuanced rule about family planning during the NFL season.
Reece Weaver shed light on this topic during her appearance on the Wednesday, August 14 episode of the Unplanned podcast. When questioned about the scenario of a cheerleader becoming pregnant mid-season, the 22-year-old DCC squad member was candid. "That’s just an unspoken thing that we don’t really talk about," she explained. “But we know that can’t happen ‘cause obviously the uniform is a little revealing.”
Weaver also revealed that there was once a mother on the team who defied expectations. “Fun fact, there was a DCC [who] did have a daughter,” The Netflix star shared. “She was such a go-getter and she was a killer. I was like, ‘Wow, go Mom!’ Like, I want to aspire to be like that. She broke expectations and it’s really cool to see her conquer, like, a stereotype that you kind of [associate with the cheerleaders].”
Recently married and reveling in the limelight, Weaver tied the knot with her college sweetheart, Will Allman, in a dreamy ceremony on Saturday, April 20. Their wedding, set against the rustic backdrop of the Barn At Cottonwood Ranch, was a fairytale event complete with a Disney-themed procession.
Despite the newlywed bliss, the couple is cautious about expanding their family too soon. "We're not ready to be parents because we have a lot to figure out already,” she explained to the podcast co-hosts, adding, “I could not even picture us being parents right.”
