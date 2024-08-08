The Athlete Lifestyle logo

'America's Cowgirl' Tara Davis-Woodhall goes viral for gold medal celebration

USA track star Tara Davis-Woodhall entered the 2024 Paris Olympics nicknamed 'America's Cowgirl,' but now she is 'America's Sweetheart' after putting on a show.

Tara Davis-Woodhall, left, celebrates her women’s long jump gold with women’s shot put silver medalist Raven Saunders on day 9 of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene Saturday, June 29, 2024.
Tara Davis-Woodhall, left, celebrates her women’s long jump gold with women’s shot put silver medalist Raven Saunders on day 9 of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene Saturday, June 29, 2024. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tara Davis-Woodhall entered the Olympic Games Paris 2024 nicknamed "America's Cowgirl" and was one to watch when track and field took center stage in the City of Lights.

And when the bright lights shined, Davis-Woodhall was up to the moment and put on a show.

The Texas native and newly hired assistant coach at Kansas State, came through and won gold in the long jump after jumping 7.10 meters. Her reaction to winning gold was priceless, and went viral as she made "sand angels" in the pit.

After winning gold, Davis-Woodhall put on her signature cowboy hat which was designed with the American flag as she celebrated her big win alongside her Team USA teammate Jasmine Moore, who won bronze.

The gold was Davis-Woodhall's first-ever medal.

Davis-Woodhall, who competed at the University of Texas and the University of Georgia, is also the reigning World Indoor Champion in the long jump and silver medalist in the World Championships.

Now, she has a gold medal to her name.

Davis-Woodhall is married to three-time Paralympics medalist Hunter Woodhall.

Josh Sanchez

