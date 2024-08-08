The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne's crop top, miniskirt combo belongs in The Louvre (PHOTOS)

LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne recapped her trip to Paris for the Olympic Games with a Louvre photodump highlighting her flirty crop top, mini skirt combo.

Jul 16, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; National League pitcher Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates walks the red carpet with his girlfriend LSU gymnast Olivia Livvy Dunne before the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field.
Jul 16, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; National League pitcher Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates walks the red carpet with his girlfriend LSU gymnast Olivia Livvy Dunne before the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field. / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Livvy Dunne returned to the States to root on boyfriend Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates after a brief stay in Paris for the Olympic Games, but she took some time to look back on her European adventures.

Dunne shared a small photodump from The Louvre, highlighting her custom crop top, miniskirt combo from her stay in the City of Lights.

The outfit was custom made for Livvy by NFL WAG Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

If there is one thing Livvy knows how to do, it is making the most out of an outfit.

But, now that she is back in the states, she gets to root on Skenes and the Pirates for the rest of the MLB season before turning her attention on a return to the mats at LSU, where she is returning to the gymnastics team for a fifth year.

Earlier this year, the Tigers finished off an incredible season with Aleah Finnegan lifting LSU to its first-ever NCAA Championship in gymnastics. Finnegan clinched the title with a nearly perfect 9.95 on the beam. LSU's final rotation earned a score of 49.7625, the highest mark in program history and an NCAA Championship record.

Apr 20, 2024; Fort Worth, TX, USA; LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne poses with the championship trophy after the LSU Tigers gymnastics team wins the national championship in the 2024 Womens National Gymnastics Championship at Dickies Arena. / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2024; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU Lady Tigers senior Olivia \"Livvy\" Dunne performs a floor routine against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. / Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 20, 2024; Fort Worth, TX, USA; LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne warms up on floor before the start of the 2024 Womens National Gymnastics Championship at Dickies Arena. / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Could we witness a repeat?

