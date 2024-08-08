Livvy Dunne's crop top, miniskirt combo belongs in The Louvre (PHOTOS)
Livvy Dunne returned to the States to root on boyfriend Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates after a brief stay in Paris for the Olympic Games, but she took some time to look back on her European adventures.
Dunne shared a small photodump from The Louvre, highlighting her custom crop top, miniskirt combo from her stay in the City of Lights.
The outfit was custom made for Livvy by NFL WAG Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk.
WATCH: Livvy Dunne gets leggy in Paris in custom miniskirt made by NFL WAG
If there is one thing Livvy knows how to do, it is making the most out of an outfit.
But, now that she is back in the states, she gets to root on Skenes and the Pirates for the rest of the MLB season before turning her attention on a return to the mats at LSU, where she is returning to the gymnastics team for a fifth year.
Earlier this year, the Tigers finished off an incredible season with Aleah Finnegan lifting LSU to its first-ever NCAA Championship in gymnastics. Finnegan clinched the title with a nearly perfect 9.95 on the beam. LSU's final rotation earned a score of 49.7625, the highest mark in program history and an NCAA Championship record.
Could we witness a repeat?
