Tate McRae’s Cozy Pose With Male Celebrity Raises Eyebrows Amid Jack Hughes Rumors

The USA men's hockey team is less than 24 hours away from playing the biggest game in over 40 years, when they face Team Canada for the gold medal at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

This is the best roster that Team USA has ever put on the ice. The game appears evenly-matched, but the USA quad has a ton of momentum after their dominant 6-2 win over Slovakia on February 20.

The United States celebrate a goal by Jack Hughes (86) | James Lang-Imagn Images

New Jersey Devils star forward Jack Hughes was a key reason Team USA was so dominant during that semifinal win, as he scored two goals in the second period that essentially cemented their win and a gold medal game against their arch-rival Canada.

One of Hughes' goals was a sleek maneuver that turned into an elite show from range that had even his world-class teammates stunned.

I can’t get over how disgusting this goal is



Shook him out of his skates



Then put a wrister top shelf at 100mph



Jack Hughes is coming @HockeyCanada so don’t run. pic.twitter.com/VTcPHTfYni — Mikey O’ver (@MikeyOver1) February 20, 2026

There have been plenty of rumors about Hughes' potential relationship with global pop star Tate McRae, as the two were seen on a date in November of 2025.

However, the fact that McRae (who is Canadian) isn't in Italy and hasn't posted about Hughes during his Olympic run is raising eyebrows about where their relationship stands.

Tate McRae | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Tate McRae Posts 💘 Photo With Actor Amid Jack Hughes' Olympic Run

On the morning of February 21, McRae posted a photo of her posing alongside American influencer and comedian Jake Shane to her Instagram story.

The post was simply captioned, "💘".

Tate McRae's February 21 Instagram story post. | Instagram/@tatemcrae

Of course, there's no way of knowing what McRae's relationship with Shane is like, nor where her relationship standing with Hughes is right now. But this photo could raise some questions ahead of Hughes' big game against Canada.

