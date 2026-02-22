Jack Hughes Admits Woman on His Mind After USA Golden Goal Amid Tate McRae Rumors

New Jersey Devils star forward Jack Hughes is at the top of the hockey world right now, given his overtime goal to win Team USA the gold medal over Canada at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games on February 22.

Hughes was fantastic throughout the tournament, and this goal will cement him as an American hockey legend, despite him still being just 24 years old and seemingly having a whole career ahead of him.

Jack Hughes of United States | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

RELATED: Tate McRae’s Cozy Pose With Male Celebrity Raises Eyebrows Amid Jack Hughes Rumors

There have been a lot of rumors regarding Hughes potentially being in a relationship with global pop icon Tate McRae, who hasn't said anything about Hughes' run during these Olympics.

Tate McRae | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

RELATED: Tate McRae’s Silence Speaks Volumes Amid Rumored BF Jack Hughes’ USA Olympic Run

Jack Hughes Admits Woman Was on His Mind After USA Olympics Gold Medal

However, it appears that another woman aside from McRae was who Hughes thought of after that iconic goal, which he conveyed after the game ended.

JACK HUGHES DELIVERED THE GOLDEN GOAL FOR TEAM USA 🥇🇺🇸



(via @NBCOlympics)pic.twitter.com/Vs8BUe2be1 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 22, 2026

When asked who he thought of first after scoring the goal, Hughes said, "I didn't even see the puck go in... and I just turned the corner, and I saw Dylan Larkin jump up and down. And I said, 'The puck just went in,'" per an X post from Jackie Redmond of NHL Network.

"Honestly, first thought was, 'We just won. How do I get my gloves and helmet off?' And surprisingly enough, one of the first people I thought of was Megan Keller, who had the gold medal goal the other night," Hughes added.

Megan Keller (5) of the United States celebrates | David W Cerny/Reuters via Imagn Images

Hughes then noted how he saw Keller in the Olympic Village cafeteria a few days ago and congratulated her on the game-winning goal against Canada, which gave the USA women's team a gold medal.

Who was the first person Jack Hughes thought of after scoring the golden goal for Team USA ?



“Oddly enough - Megan Keller”



Also said he didn’t know if the puck actually went in!



This is an all-time story right here ! ⬇️#TeamUSA #MilanoCortina2026 #Olympics #PWHL pic.twitter.com/Jov30ULM2P — Jackie Redmond (@Jackie_Redmond) February 22, 2026

It's interesting to hear that Keller was on Hughes' mind after the biggest moment of his life.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit

On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs

Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap

Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl

Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby

Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex