Jack Hughes Admits Woman on His Mind After USA Golden Goal Amid Tate McRae Rumors
In this story:
New Jersey Devils star forward Jack Hughes is at the top of the hockey world right now, given his overtime goal to win Team USA the gold medal over Canada at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games on February 22.
Hughes was fantastic throughout the tournament, and this goal will cement him as an American hockey legend, despite him still being just 24 years old and seemingly having a whole career ahead of him.
There have been a lot of rumors regarding Hughes potentially being in a relationship with global pop icon Tate McRae, who hasn't said anything about Hughes' run during these Olympics.
Jack Hughes Admits Woman Was on His Mind After USA Olympics Gold Medal
However, it appears that another woman aside from McRae was who Hughes thought of after that iconic goal, which he conveyed after the game ended.
When asked who he thought of first after scoring the goal, Hughes said, "I didn't even see the puck go in... and I just turned the corner, and I saw Dylan Larkin jump up and down. And I said, 'The puck just went in,'" per an X post from Jackie Redmond of NHL Network.
"Honestly, first thought was, 'We just won. How do I get my gloves and helmet off?' And surprisingly enough, one of the first people I thought of was Megan Keller, who had the gold medal goal the other night," Hughes added.
Hughes then noted how he saw Keller in the Olympic Village cafeteria a few days ago and congratulated her on the game-winning goal against Canada, which gave the USA women's team a gold medal.
It's interesting to hear that Keller was on Hughes' mind after the biggest moment of his life.
Grant Young covers the Athlete Lifestyle, Women’s Basketball, the New York Mets, the Baltimore Orioles, the Chicago Cubs, and boxing for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years.