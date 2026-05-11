Taylor Fritz Finds His ‘Happy’ Place at Unexpected Event After Morgan Riddle Split

Taylor Fritz hasn't been able to make headlines on the tennis court of late, as he has been sidelined for several months because he's trying to manage chronic tendinitis in his knee. However, that hasn't stopped the 28-year-old from making headlines off the court.

This is due to his long-term relationship with influencer Morgan Riddle ending last month. The couple officially split up at the end of June, after rumors had been surfacing that they were no longer together earlier in the month.

Riddle has since moved to New York City and appears to be acclimating to her new home, while Fritz has remained in Los Angeles, seemingly in preparation for Roland Garros next week.

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle | IMAGO / Hasenkopf

But just because Fritz is recently out of a relationship doesn't mean he's not staying active socially. This was initially shown by Fritz appearing at the Palm Tree Beach Club in Miami, Florida, alongside several A-list actors, including Miles Teller and Mark Wahlberg, just days after his breakup with Riddle was confirmed.

Plus, there are now rumors that Fritz might have already moved on from Riddle and is seeing someone new. Several social media outlets have reported that he's dating 26-year-old influencer Olivia Jade, who's the daughter of famous actress Lori Loughlin.

While there is currently no confirmation that this is the case, one would assume that these rumors didn't just surface out of thin air.

Taylor Fritz (USA) | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Taylor Fritz's Renaissance Faire Appearance Raises Eyebrows

One thing for Fritz is certain: He made an appearance at The Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire in Irwindale, California, over the weekend. This was shown by several posts that Fritz made to his Instagram story on May 9.

One was a selfie that showed him in fitting garb for the vent. The selfie was captioned, "The nerd in me had to hit the Renaissance Faire". The other post showed the crowded Faire with the caption, "This makes me so happy". Both posts have since surfaced on social media.

taylor seems to be dealing with the breakup well 💀 pic.twitter.com/dAoT33TdvY — sj :) (@slaylorfritz) May 10, 2026

For those wondering, it doesn't appear that Fritz was with Olivia Jade or another woman at the event. Instead, he was seen with content creators Nick Nayersina and Josh Richards. This was proven by social media posts that Nayersina and Richards have made since attending the event with Fritz.

Fritz has said that he's intending to compete in Roland Garros later this month. Hopefully, he didn't do anything to his injured knee during this Renaissance Faire appearance.