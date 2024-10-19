The Athlete Lifestyle logo

The internet agrees: Taylor Swift's cat looks like Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid

The pop sensation's feline friend has a striking resemblance to the three-time Super Bowl winner.

Joseph Galizia

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches play against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches play against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Taylor Swift and football have been a winning combination for the last two NFL seasons, but as one of the world's most popular musician prepares for her upcoming tour, fans on the internet are unable to separate her life from the game on the gridiron. 

That's because Swift shared an Instagram video of her adorable cat, Olivia, at Hard Rock Stadium and many Swifties online have pointed out how she looks just like Kansas City Chiefs head coach, Andy Reid.

Hundreds of fans unleashed their hilarious takes on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"listen, i understand being a fan of a team, but did she really need to go out and get a cat that looks exactly like andy reid?" joked one person.

"Taylor made Andy Reid into a cat she’s too powerful," another quipped.

"Okay Taylor owning a cat that looks exactly like Andy Reid is pretty hilarious," chimed in a third.

Swift, who is famously dating the Chiefs' superstar tight end Travis Kelce, has brought an incredible amount of attention to the NFL just by her presence at games. While Reid has commented on Swift and Kelce's romantic relationship in the past, it will be interesting to hear his thoughts on what the internet has dubbed as his feline doppelganger. However, it's likely the famous coach won't respond immediately as he prepares to lead the Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers on October 20, a rematch of Super Bowl LVIII.

Oct. 18

