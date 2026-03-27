Tiger Woods' Net Worth Comes Into Focus Amid Hectic 2026

Tiger Woods will go down as one of the greatest golfers of all time and one of the most popular and recognizable athletes in modern history.

But Woods can't seem to escape a negative spotlight. And the most recent example of this arrived on March 27.

Tiger Woods | GREG LOVETT/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Woods was involved in a rollover crash on Jupiter Island, Florida, on the morning of March 27. The 50-year-old was not injured in the two-car crash, but he was arrested and jailed after he was charged with driving under the influence, according to an article from Sports Illustrated's Bob Harig.

According to Harig, this marks the fourth time that Woods has been involved in a traffic issue where law enforcement had to get involved.

Tiger Woods was placed under arrest for DUI after a car crash in Jupiter Island, Florida. pic.twitter.com/ntiRRDMwcD — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) March 27, 2026

What is Tiger Woods' Net Worth?

While Woods has had to deal with a lot of injuries and recent years and hasn't won a major championship since winning The Masters in 2019, he has still been massively successful when it comes to his finances.

Forbes estimates Woods' net worth to be $1.5 billion dollars. This would make him only the second active athlete to surpass a $1 billion net worth after Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

Tiger Woods | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

While Woods has had one of the most lucrative careers on the golf course, there are estimates that about 90% of the money he has made has come off the court. This is owed to his many partnerships and brand deals over the years, with his Nike sponsorship being the most notable.

He was also the face of the "PGA Tour" video game franchise, which is the most successful golf video game in history.

What is Tiger Woods Son's Net Worth?

Tiger has made headlines in recent years because his son, Charlie, has come into his own as a golfer. Woods' only son won his first major American Junior Golf Association tournament last May and has continued to flourish on the course.

Benjamin School golfer Charlie Woods | GREG LOVETT/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While there have been unconfirmed reports that Charlie Woods (who is 17 years old) has a net worth of $25 million right now, there's a reason to believe that it's actually much higher than that.

What's for sure is that Woods will get a chance to capitalize on the NCAA's NIL landscape when he reaches college. And he'll immediately become one of the most popular and lucrative college golfers (just like Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai) as soon as he reaches that point.