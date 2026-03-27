Tiger Woods Involved in Rollover Car Crash in Florida

According to local police, Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover vehicle crash on Friday afternoon in Jupiter, Florida.

According to CBS News 12, the accident ocurred just after 2 p.m. ET.

The Marin County Fire Rescue reported there were no injuries. A press conference is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.

According to TMZ, Woods was spotted by a witness on the scene outside of his vehicle, and he did not appear to be hurt.

Woods, 50, was involved in a serious car crash outside Los Angeles in 2021. In that incident the SUV he was driving rolled several times, and Woods suffered numerous injuries, including one to his lower right leg. He did not return to golf for more than a year.

Recently Woods has been recovering from disk replacement surgery in October. He has been attempting to prepare for the Masters, which begins in two weeks. He last competed professionally at the 2024 British Open, where he missed the cut. He also appeared earlier this week at a TGL event, hit several shots and was noncommittal about the Masters.

Breaking: Tiger Woods involved in rollover crash on Jupiter Island, deputies say https://t.co/EZ27zriGd4 — WPTV (@WPTV) March 27, 2026

This story will be updated as more details become available.

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