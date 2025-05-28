Charlie Woods' net worth: Is Tiger's 16-year-old son really worth $25 million?
Charlie Woods has the world's most unrealistic expectations already hoisted on his 16-year-old shoulders.
Choosing to play the sport that his father, Tiger Woods, turned into a cultural phenomenon, forever changing golf for future generations, and even despite scandals throughout the 15-time major winner's legendary career, putting his net worth at nearly $2 billion, Charlie has got it made no matter what happens.
Woods' only son made news today by winning his first major American Junior Golf Association tournament, the Team TaylorMade Invitational, beating some of the top junior players in the world at the Streamsong Golf Resort Black Course, skyrocketing his AJGA ranking from No. 606 to No. 14.
But many casual fans want to know, how much is Charlie Woods worth. The answer is unclear, although a $25 million number is one that keeps getting circulated based on unsubstantiated claims by Sportskeeda.
The number is probably way higher
Tiger Woods only has two children, Sam, 17, and Charlie, 16, both with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren.
Woods' net worth is in the ballpark of $2 billion ( inflation adjusted at nearly $2.8 billion), and from all reports, Sam and Charlie will be the primary benefactors to his vast fortune. Both children reportedly have huge trust funds in each of their names, reportedly for around $20 million as of a couple of years ago.
So given Tiger's vast fortune, plus ventures like his TGL Golf League, even before Charlie starts raking in the NIL deals, which will probably hit hyperdrive after this win, the youngest Woods child is rocketing passed that $25 million number
NIL empire incoming
Charlie has been a loyal son, wearing Tiger's signature golf apparel line Sun Day Red throughout his junior career, made by TaylorMade, the sponsor of the AJGA tournament he just won.
It's unclear if there is any official deal with his dad's brand paying him independently, and the 16 year old has also been tied to Greyson Clothiers as an ambassador, who's most famous sponsor is two-time PGA Championship major winner Justin Thomas.
After this win, beating a field that included the top-ranked junior Miles Russell, Woods is now a NIL dream come true.
Woods had been an adorable duo with his father Tiger at the team-partner PNC Championship event. Now big-time companies will be lining up to be aligned with Charlie too.
Bottom line
It's too early to put a net worth number on Charlie Woods at 16 years old.
But given his dad's vast fortune and business ventures, plus now a signature AJGA victory with NIL fortunes on the horizon, it's safe to assume that net worth number is well passed $25 million.