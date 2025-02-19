17-year-old golfer Kai Trump makes staggering NIL 'salary'
Kai Trump is golf's next big star, and low scores might not even matter.
The granddaughter of President Donald Trump, and eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr. with his ex-wife Vanessa Trump, is making a name for herself on the links at the The Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Florida. How good is the 17 year old?
So good, in fact, that President Trump's first grandchild has committed to play for the Miami Hurricanes as part of their 2026 signing class.
Even more impressive is where the Tiger Woods-mentee ranks on the women's On3 NIL list, above household names like USC Trojans basketball star JuJu Watkins and fellow Canes Haley and Hanna Cavinder, better known as the Cavinder Twins.
Without even teeing it up yet in college, Kai is already up to No. 4 with a valuation of $1.2 million. And as NIL queen Livvy Dunne has proven with her massive fortune of $4.1 million at No. 1, it's all about building out a powerful brand more so than on-the-mat performance for the LSU Tigers gymnastics team.
The highest mix of on-the-court greatness mixed with NIL valuation is UConn Huskies superstar Paige Bueckers at No. 3 with $1.5 million, who is the presumptive No. 1 pick in this year's WNBA draft. Dunne's LSU peer for the basketball team, Flau'jae Johnson, also a prolific music artist, is at No. 2.
The oldest Trump grandchild has plenty of time to hone her golf game, ranking in the Florida top 200 for girls varsity golfers and No. 2,342 nationally. And with sponsors like Callaway, not to mention the obvious name recognition, her NIL valuation potential is limitless.
Speaking of her mentor Tiger, who she hung out with this past Sunday at the Genesis Invitational, Kai will be linking up with his 16-year-old son Charlie Woods for the prestigious 2025 Junior Invitational at Sage Valley.
Who knows. Kai might climb up to No. 1 before she reaches Coral Gables.
