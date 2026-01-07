Tiger Woods having swanky 50th birthday party where ex-mistress just got married

Perhaps the most infamous infidelity scandal in sports this century was golf legend Tiger Woods getting caught cheating on his then-wife, Elin Nordegren, back in 2009.

The couple had been married for five years at the time Woods was caught having multiple mistresses, with perhaps the most notorious being Rachel Uchitel.

Dec. 2024; Cindy Adams, 94 sits down with Rachel Uchitel at WABC for an interview on the Miss Understood podcast. | IMAGO / Cover-Images

While Woods (who is now dating Vanessa Trump) and Nordegren divorced shortly after this scandal went public, the two have since reconciled to the point where they can co-parent their kids without any friction.

Both of them live separately but in similar locations, as Woods resides in Jupiter Island, Florida, which is in Palm Beach County, and Nordegren is in the same county, residing in Seminole Landing.

Elin Nordegren, mother of Charlie Woods and Sam Woods, looks on during the second round of the 2024 PNC Championship. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Even if Woods and Nordegren wanted to leave their checkered past behind, one aspect seems to have followed them to Palm Beach County. This was evident in the fact that Uchitel recently got married, is less than 30 minutes away from where Nordegren lives, and less than an hour away from Woods.

Uchitel posted on Instagram a week ago showing off The Breakers venue where she got hitched, which had the caption, "My favorite place. My favorite people. Wedding weekend officially loading. 🥹❤️ Still feels like a dream. Let the festivities begin!"

Tiger Woods hosting birthday bash at same venue as ex-mistress' recent wedding

Woods turned 50 years old on December 30. And according to a January 7 X post from Front Office Sports, he's celebrating this milestone by hosting a 300-person, invite-only party. The irony behind this party is that it's taking place at The Breakers, where Uchitel was recently married.

Exclusive: Tiger Woods is hosting a 300-person, invite-only party for his 50th birthday at The Breakers in West Palm Beach:



• The party has its own title sponsor

• Performance by Jon Bon Jovi

• Dress code: wear "a touch of red"

• Masters champions dinner-themed menu — Front Office Sports (@FOS) January 7, 2026

It certainly is a small world for Woods and some of the prominent women from his past.

