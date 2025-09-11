Commanders QB Jayden Daniels is unrecognizable in painstaking hairstyle process
Jayden Daniels has already become an NFL superstar after an incredible rookie season.
Now the Washington Commanders franchise quarterback needs to back up the hype in his second year as the 24-year-old NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year head to the iconic Lambeau Field tonight for an early season showdown with the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football.
It will be an early test for both teams to make a statement in the NFC, especially for the Packers with Super Bowl or bust expectations after the blockbuster Micah Parsons trade. And as we know, Daniels has already proven he loves to play underdog spoiler, having beaten the No. 1 seed Detroit Lions on the road in shocking upset during last year's NFC playoffs divisional round before losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
But enough about Daniels' heroics on the field, at The Athlete Lifestyle On SI, we also care about all things fashion, and the most signature part of the Heisman Trophy winner's look is his distinct hairstyle.
Well, much like taking on the elite pass rushers of the NFL, getting that look is a painstaking process, and his hairstylist Teanna Johnson shares what it takes to get him looking that good.
"Everyone has been asking[,] 'Who does Jayden's hair??!,'" Johnson wrote earlier this year. "Well here you go... I do."
Then Johnson posted a more dramatic behind the scenes photo of Daniels' pre-meticulous process look to show off how long his hair actually is before she works her magic. Wow!
It's obviously a hairstyle Daniels adores, since that certainly looks like a lot of work for Johnson's most famous client, and obviously Johnson herself. Like she writes, much like playing in the NFL, "The grind never stops!"
Commanders fans are hoping the signature look continues to be a constant good luck charm for their dynamic franchise player looking to avoid the dreaded sophomore slump. Tonight will be a huge first test.
