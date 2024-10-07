JuJu Watkins, ‘forced friend’ Rian Forestier model new USC basketball unis
JuJu Watkins is a bonafide star for the USC Trojans and she’s only a sophomore.
Watkins is just 19 years old but has taken college basketball by storm. Recently she was seen flexing a brand new Mercedes whip for the season due to an NIL deal, while hitting up Big Ten Media Day with the most casual white T-shirt, baggy pants, and eyeglasses fit combo.
Expectations are sky-high for the Watkins, who was recently named to Sports Illustrated’s “Most Influential Athlete” list.
Let’s just say her new teammate Rian Forestier — a freshman — isn’t quite as known nationally as Watkins. The two have formed a new, “forced” friendship on the team and posed for an adorable photo in USC’s new uniforms with the caption, “Nothing better than a forced friendship 🥲.”
Forestier might be a name to get to know, though. She’s from San Antonio and in high school averaged 25.8 points and 13.9 rebounds per game as a senior. They could become besties on the court pretty fast.
Watkins was awarded the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year Award after averaging 27.1 points per game and 7.3 rebounds and was named to the preseason All-Big Ten team.
USC Women’s Basketball posted another uniform picture on Photo Day of Watkins and her teammates.
USC is coming off a heartbreaking loss to Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies last season in the Elite 8, but this USC team is deeper and has Watkins with a full season under her belt. With chemistry in the making like in these photos, the rest of the country should be very worried about the Trojans.
