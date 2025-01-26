Jayden Daniels flexes high-end luxury brands in Commanders-Eagles pregame fit
Jayden Daniels has had a baller season for the Washington Commanders. Fittingly, his pregame fit was made for a baller before the big NFC Championship Game at the Philadelphia Eagles.
The rookie quarterback has lifted Washington into it’s first conference championship game since 1991 and can raise his status to legendary with a win Sunday in Philly.
The 24-year-old star out of LSU and the No. 2 overall NFL draft pick shocked not only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but the No. 1 seed Detroit Lions on the road to get to Sunday’s game with a chance to go to the Super Bowl. Daniels certainly dressed for success with his pregame fit that dripped Louis Vuitton all over.
That’s an elite Goyard bag, too, that could be as high as five figures.
Daniels, whose mom explained why her remains single as such an elite athlete, looks ready for the biggest game of his life.
He will have to deal with the raucous crowd at Lincoln Financial Field, but the rookie has seemed unfazed all season. He finished his first season with 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns, and only nine interceptions. He also rushed for 891 yards and six more scores.
If the team plays as well as he dressed in the pregame, they’ll have a great chance to make it to the big dance on February 9.
