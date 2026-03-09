Tua Tagovailoa’s Wife Annah Has Heartfelt Message After QB’s Dolphins Release

The Miami Dolphins are moving on from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after six seasons in a move that will leave the team with an NFL record in dead salary cap money. His wife Annah reacted to the news with some heartfelt words.

Tagovailoa was the No. 5 overall pick in 2020 after he was a star for the Alabama Crimson Tide. When healthy, he looked like a star. While he’s been plagued with concussions throughout his career, he played in 14 of 17 games last season and threw for 2,660 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions for a 7-10 team.

Tua Tagovailoa’s time with the Miami Dolphins is over. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Tua’s release is a post-June 1 designation — the start of the 2026 NFL season calendar — and leaves the Dolphins with a record $99 million dead cap hit they'll take on the next two years, with $67 million counting against the books in 2026 and an additional $32 million in 2027.

It also means Tagovailoa, his wife Annah, and their two kids will be looking for a new home this offseason.

After the news hit, Annah reacted and re-posted Tua’s video and message below:

Annah’s heartfelt words

She wrote on her Instagram Stories post, “I love you so much and could not be more proud of you @tuaman 🤍.”

Annah would also react to Devon Mostert, who is running back Raheem Mostert’s wife, and her post, saying, “We love you guys so much 🤍.”

This follows her message at the end of the Dolphins season in January where Annah also posted this for her QB man:

"Watching you finish year 6 has been such a reminder of how much heart you pour into everything you do," Mrs. Tagovailoa wrote. "Beyond the game, we’re so thankful for the friendships, the community, and the people who’ve become family along the way. Feeling deeply blessed and beyond proud of you 🤍"

It remains to be seen where Tua will end up, but wherever, Annah will no doubt rock her game-day fits like this head-turning one, and this one below posing with Tua.

Tua and Annah Gore met when he played for the Crimson Tide in college, and they tied the knot in a private ceremony in Florida in 2022.

They have a son named Ace who was born in 2022, and a daughter named Maisey, born in 2023.