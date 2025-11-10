The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Tua Tagovailoa’s wife Annah rocks head-turning fit in Dolphins’ shocking Bills win

The Miami WAG and former Alabama cheerleader had a good time watching her husband and the team upset Buffalo.

Matt Ryan

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) talks to Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) after defeating the Bills at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) talks to Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) after defeating the Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. / Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins haven’t had much to cheer about this season, but Sunday was definitely a shocking outcome for the team and fans in a victory over the Buffalo Bills. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s wife Annah celebrated the win while showing off a head-turning custom fit.

Tua threw for 173 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions while outdueling last season’s MVP Josh Allen and Buffalo, 30-13.

Tua Tagovailoa and Josh Alle
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) talks to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) after defeating the Bills. / Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

The Dolphins are now just 3-7, but have won two out of the last three games.

RELATED: Jets bust Zach Wilson's wife Nicolette has pajama party with Tua Tagovailoa's wife

Annah has been a bright spot all season even in the losses with fits like these:

And for Sunday, her custom pants that the WAGs wore as well and white top were also as stunning as the game. She wrote, “Fins win! 🐬“ on the post.

Tua and Annah met freshman year at the University of Alabama where he played for Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide and she was a cheerleader. They have a son named Ace born in 2022, and a daughter named Maisey born in 2023.

While Annah isn’t watching Tua win every week like in college, she got to celebrate a big one on Sunday.

The Dolphins hope to have their first winning streak of the season when they take on the Washington Commanders this Sunday, November 16. No doubt, Annah will continue her fit winning streak for that one as well.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Leave her alone: Defending Ayesha Curry, husband Steph as ugly backlash continues

How much?: Chauncey Billups’ net worth scrutinized after stunning FBI arrest

Thoughts and prayers: Who is Alex Vesia’s wife after sudden World Series departure?

Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss

For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion