Tua Tagovailoa’s wife Annah rocks head-turning fit in Dolphins’ shocking Bills win
The Miami Dolphins haven’t had much to cheer about this season, but Sunday was definitely a shocking outcome for the team and fans in a victory over the Buffalo Bills. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s wife Annah celebrated the win while showing off a head-turning custom fit.
Tua threw for 173 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions while outdueling last season’s MVP Josh Allen and Buffalo, 30-13.
The Dolphins are now just 3-7, but have won two out of the last three games.
RELATED: Jets bust Zach Wilson's wife Nicolette has pajama party with Tua Tagovailoa's wife
Annah has been a bright spot all season even in the losses with fits like these:
And for Sunday, her custom pants that the WAGs wore as well and white top were also as stunning as the game. She wrote, “Fins win! 🐬“ on the post.
Tua and Annah met freshman year at the University of Alabama where he played for Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide and she was a cheerleader. They have a son named Ace born in 2022, and a daughter named Maisey born in 2023.
While Annah isn’t watching Tua win every week like in college, she got to celebrate a big one on Sunday.
The Dolphins hope to have their first winning streak of the season when they take on the Washington Commanders this Sunday, November 16. No doubt, Annah will continue her fit winning streak for that one as well.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Leave her alone: Defending Ayesha Curry, husband Steph as ugly backlash continues
How much?: Chauncey Billups’ net worth scrutinized after stunning FBI arrest
Thoughts and prayers: Who is Alex Vesia’s wife after sudden World Series departure?
Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss
For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky