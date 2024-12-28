Michael Penix Jr, girlfriend Olivia Carter share epic engagement video
Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has had a great few weeks. After successfully making his NFL debut and receiving love from his girlfriend Olivia Carter, Penix announced some huge life news.
Penix and Carter were engaged over the holiday, with the former Heisman Trophy finalist pulling out all of the stops.
He shared a video of the epic engagement on social media, with an elaborate setup with roses and "MARRY ME" in giant letters that left his now fiancée speechless.
MORE: Michael Penix Jr's gf Olivia Carter swoons over Falcons QB's debut
"I will love you forever," Penix wrote on social media. "I can’t wait to do life with you."
Family members got a front row seat to the special moment.
MORE: Amon-Ra St. Brown, gf Brooklyn Adams do wholesome TikTok dance in matching pjs
That is how it's done.
Carter and Penix have been dating for several years. She lives in Seattle and was a member of the University of Nevada women's soccer team. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in biology.
MORE: Hollywood Brown's wife Zoei rocks all-red fit, Louis V scarf for Chiefs Christmas
Olivia came into the headlines recently when Penix revealed the hilarious story of how he learned he was taking over as the starter for the Falcons.
Penix was at Costco with Olivia eating hot dogs when he got the call.
"I was shopping with my girlfriend and we were at Costco. I got the call, and they told me I was gonna be the starting quarterback for the rest of the season," he said at a press conference. "I was actually getting a hot dog, and whenever I got the call I wasn't hungry no more."
Now, Olivia is a girlfriend no more. That's his proud fiancée.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Move over LeBrons: Steph Curry, Ayesha share share epic Christmas photo with kids
Move over Currys: Savannah James does adorable Christmas TikTok dance with kids
Bittersweet: Natalia Bryant shares tearjerking Christmas video with dad Kobe singing
Primetime: Deion Sanders ex-wife Pilar hits fountain of youth beside son Shedeur
Hells yeah: Loreal Sarkisian posts powerful message after trying year with Steve