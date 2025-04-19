The Athlete Lifestyle logo

UCLA’s Jordan Chiles does crazy hype dance before NCAA gymnastics championships

The Olympic gold medalist gymnast is fired up for a chance at a natty on Saturday.

Matt Ryan

UCLA Bruins gymnast Jordan Chiles performs on floor exercise during the 2025 Women's National Gymnastics Semifinal at Dickies Arena.
UCLA Bruins gymnast Jordan Chiles performs on floor exercise during the 2025 Women's National Gymnastics Semifinal at Dickies Arena. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Jordan Chiles and the UCLA Bruins Gymnastics team hopes to be dancing in celebration after Saturday night’s national championship.

The Olympic gold medalist gymnast Chiles came back to UCLA after taking time off to train for Team USA for this moment. She’s guided the Bruins to the to the regular-season and tournament Big Ten championships with perfect 10s that had her parents going crazy.

Jordan Chile
Jordan Chiles celebrates a national title-winning score on the uneven bars. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

RELATED: UCLA star Jordan Chiles is ‘Prada Baddie’ in Coachella poolside purple two-piece

She was also seen rocking some fire fits at Coachella where she danced in a cowboy hat and bikini top before the team headed to Texas for the NCAA Championships.

After getting to Fort Worth, Chiles helped the Bruins get into the Final Four and captured her own national title on the balance bars with a score of 9.975.

Before Saturday’s natty, the team had an epic dance send-off.

RELATED: Jordan Chiles rocks amazing trash-bag fit in fun with UCLA squad at NCAA regionals

Chiles followed it up with her boombox blaring and her designer shades doing and epic dancing and signing along routine (scroll through).

They are truly having fun and living in the moment.

UCLA is seeking its first gymnastics national title since 2018 and will go up against the Oklahoma Sooners, the Utah Ute’s, and the Missouri Tigers.

If they prevail, expect Chiles and her teammates to have some more crazy dances.

Jordan Chiles
Jordan Chiles/Instagram
Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/News