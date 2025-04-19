UCLA’s Jordan Chiles does crazy hype dance before NCAA gymnastics championships
Jordan Chiles and the UCLA Bruins Gymnastics team hopes to be dancing in celebration after Saturday night’s national championship.
The Olympic gold medalist gymnast Chiles came back to UCLA after taking time off to train for Team USA for this moment. She’s guided the Bruins to the to the regular-season and tournament Big Ten championships with perfect 10s that had her parents going crazy.
RELATED: UCLA star Jordan Chiles is ‘Prada Baddie’ in Coachella poolside purple two-piece
She was also seen rocking some fire fits at Coachella where she danced in a cowboy hat and bikini top before the team headed to Texas for the NCAA Championships.
After getting to Fort Worth, Chiles helped the Bruins get into the Final Four and captured her own national title on the balance bars with a score of 9.975.
Before Saturday’s natty, the team had an epic dance send-off.
RELATED: Jordan Chiles rocks amazing trash-bag fit in fun with UCLA squad at NCAA regionals
Chiles followed it up with her boombox blaring and her designer shades doing and epic dancing and signing along routine (scroll through).
They are truly having fun and living in the moment.
UCLA is seeking its first gymnastics national title since 2018 and will go up against the Oklahoma Sooners, the Utah Ute’s, and the Missouri Tigers.
If they prevail, expect Chiles and her teammates to have some more crazy dances.