UCLA's Jordan Chiles' mom, dad have amazing reaction to her perfect 10 floor routine
Jordan Chiles already has an Olympic gold medal, and now she’s dominating in college for the UCLA Bruins with a NCAA championship in her sights. The viral gymnast just helped the Bruins win their first-ever Big Ten championship and won the individual title on the floor with her perfect 10 routine with her very proud parents in the stands.
The 23 year old originally went to UCLA in the fall of 2021 after winning a silver medal with Team USA in the Tokyo Games, but after the 2023 season she deferred her enrollment to focus once again on the U.S. team for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
RELATED: Jordan Chiles' mom calls out NIL valuation rankings for female athletes
After winning gold with the team led by Simone Biles, and a bronze that was later taken away in a big scoring controversy even though she still has it, Chiles returned to the Bruins as a national star. She recently went on the Jennifer Hudson Show where she did an iconic dance in the show’s fun tunnel entrance.
Chiles has now helped the Bruins win the regular-season Big Ten title and the Big Ten Championship tournament. She did so with a perfect 10 on the floor — her fifth on the floor and 10th overall at her storied collegiate career. While crushing an unreal routine, her parents Timothy and Gina Chiles were loving every minute of it and being the ultimate fans (scroll through to see video).
RELATED: Jordan Chiles goes viral for stuffing face with unorthodox snack before UCLA meet
Her parents did name her after Michael Jordan, and her perfect routine was certainly GOAT worthy.
UCLA will now compete for a natty starting April 3 in the second round of the NCAA regionals in Salt Lake City, Utah, where Chiles will have the ultimate fan section again as she eyes a bigger prize.