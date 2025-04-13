UCLA star Jordan Chiles is ‘Prada Baddie’ in Coachella poolside purple two-piece
UCLA Bruins star gymnast Jordan Chiles is enjoying the weekend before the NCAA Championships, and doing so in style.
The Olympic gold medalist has had an amazing season after taking a year off to prepare for the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. Not only has she had several perfect 10 performances that had her parents going nuts, but now the Big Ten champ is eyeing a team and individual national championship starting on April 17.
RELATED: Jordan Chiles rocks amazing trash-bag fit in fun with UCLA squad at NCAA regionals
On Friday, Chiles headed to Indio, California, with thousands of others for the annual Coachella festival. On day one, she stunned in a unique fit in jeans, and followed it up on the second day with a rockin’ cowgirl fit with a bikini top.
On Sunday for day three, Chiles wore the full two-piece while catching some sun rays at the hotel pool. It wasn’t just any bikini, it was a Prada bathing suit. She captioned it, “Prada Baddie.”
RELATED: Jordan Chiles surprises UCLA teammates with elite gift at NCAA regionals
The 23-year-old Chiles isn’t your average college student with all the fame she’s obtained as an Olympian, even appearing recently on “The Jordan Hudson Show” where she did an iconic dance in the pre-show tunnel.
Now, she hopes to be dancing with her Bruins teammates after winning a natty in Fort Worth, Texas.