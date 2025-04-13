Jordan Chiles rocks cowgirl bikini-top bling Coachella fit before UCLA heads to Texas
Jordan Chiles wowed on day one of Coachella with her unique jeans looks, and then she brought it with a cowgirl bikini fit with bling for day two.
The 23-year-old Olympic gold medalist and UCLA Bruins star has had quite the season returning from a year off of college as she prepared for the Sumer Games in Paris. She not only helped UCLA win the Big Ten titles in the regular season and Big Ten Championship, she won the all-around, uneven bars, and floor exercise individual titles.
Chiles has impressed all season with perfect 10 performances that had her parents going crazy, to her elite gift to her teammates, to her fit game even if it’s just in a made-up trash-bag runway fashion show skirt with the Bruins girls.
Now, Chiles is getting ready to head to Fort Worth, Texas, next week with eyes on a national championship for the Bruins and herself at the NCAA Championships. She certainly looked ready for the Lone Star State with her cowgirl look in the hat with the Texas star on it, while flexing her gymnast body in a bikini top and jeans. She’s also got a blinged-out butterfly necklace to go with it.
She’s later lost the cowboy hat at night, but still stunned with that necklace front and center.
Chiles is enjoying her time at Coachella before she turns her attention on Texas where she hopes to dance to victory.