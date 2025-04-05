The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jordan Chiles rocks amazing trash-bag fit in fun with UCLA squad at NCAA regionals

The Bruins had some fun in Salt Lake City, Utah, with a fun runway competition tradition.

UCLA gymnast Jordan Chiles performs on the balance beam during an NCAA gymnastics meet against Penn State at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wesco.
Jordan Chiles and the UCLA Bruins gymnastics team had some fun before the pressure of Saturday’s NCAA Utah Regional Final in Salt Lake City. Chiles wowed during a fun runway challenge with a trash bag fit that was a sight to behold.

The 23-year-old Chiles isn’t you average college gymnast after competing in two Olympics and winning a gold in 2024 Paris with the Simone Biles-led Team USA. She then went on the “Gold Over America Tour” where her fun side came out where she had funny photo booth poses with Biles, and then the two did a Boston booty shake dance.

Olympic champion Jordan Chiles on the Gold Meets Golden 10th Anniversary Year Event red carpet.
Now, she’s having fun with her Big Ten champion teammates. After giving them all an elite gift, Chiles and the Bruins participated in the “Bruin Bubble Project Runway challenge” where she crushed a made-up fit out of a trash bag that certainly came out amazing. On the back (scroll through) she put the word “legacy” on it.

Well, Chiles and the Bruins are working on their legacy now with a legit chance to be NCAA champions for the first time for the school since 2018.

Chiles joined UCLA after 2020 Tokyo, but then deferred 2024 to participate in the Paris Games.

If Bruins finish in the top 2 teams on Saturday, they’ll be headed to the NCAA semifinals next week with more time for some epic runway fit offs.

Jordan Chiles
UCLA Gymanstics/Instagram
