UCLA’s Lauren Betts stoked rival USC’s Kiki Iriafen is No. 4 WNBA Draft Mystics’ pick
Lauren Betts and Kiki Iriafen may have played at rival colleges for the UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans, respectively, but they have a bond as former teammates for the Stanford Cardinal. When Iriafen’s name was called at the 2025 WNBA Draft in New York City, Betts had nothing but love for Iriafen.
Betts, who was the No. 1 overall recruit started her career with Stanford in 2022-2023 while Iriafen was already there before transferring to UCLA after her first season.
The All-American Iriafen also transferred, but to the rival Trojans in 2024. The two would battle with USC taking home the regular season Big Ten title, and Betts and the Bruins the Big Ten tournament championship.
While Lauren is returning next season to play alongside sister Sienna Betts, Iriafen headed to the WNBA draft where she was selected No. 4 overall by the Washington Mystics. Lauren first swooned over Irafen’s unbelievable gold fit she wore on the orange carpet at The Shed, writing on Instagram, “STOP ITTTTTT 😍😍😍.”
After Iriafen’s name was called, Betts wrote, “Kiki you are amazing. I’m so proud of you 🥰🥰🥰.”
Betts will no doubt have her name called early on in the 2026 WNBA draft, but for now she’s cheering on a USC player at the 2025 WNBA Draft for her big moment.